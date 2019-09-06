Trout fish farming project worth Rs2,355 million launched in Swat, KPK

The trout fish farming project worth Rs 2,355 million launched under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme in District Swat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The trout fish farming project worth Rs 2,355 million launched under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme in District Swat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The initiative was aiming at to exploit the vast trout fish farming potential existing in the rivers and canals of the province, particularly in northern areas of the country.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan inaugurated the trout fish farming programme.

The task force for the development of fisheries sector after consultation with provinces formulated a programme which comprises three projects including shrimp farming, cage farming and trout fish farming in KPK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the project, the minister said that Pakistan was blessed with vast reservoirs of fresh waters in the form of rivers, canals and lakes, therefore there was an ample opportunity for the development of aqua culture, fish farming, but unfortunately the area has so far been neglected.

It is unfortunate that per-capita annual fish consumption was only two kilogram in comparison with 20 kg in the world, he added.

Pakistan, he said was the only country where the 1100 km coastline has not been utilized for coastal or marine culture and farming.

The minister said that the government has given due importance to the development of fisheries sector and hence going to formulate first ever fisheries policy with the technical support from Food and Agriculture Organization.

Mehboob Sultan said that KPK and Gilgit Baltistan was blessed with natural water resources and those waters were haven for Trout farming, adding that this will not only address the poverty but also meet the food requirements.

He said that as per the Prime Minister's vision it would boost the tourism in the area and will earn precious foreign exchange by the export of trout fish.

He said that the initiatives under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program will bring economic revolution in the rural areas of the country by addressing the menace of poverty.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan asked the farmers for taking maximum benefit from the wealth of natural resources and join hands for the trout fish farming and contribute towards economic and social development of the country.

The minister also expressed the resolve that the project would be rigorously monitored and supported for the maximum output.

Jahangir Khan Tareen said on the occasion that PTI came to power with a vision of bringing revolutionary changes in all sectors of economy and agriculture was one of the vital sectors for development of Pakistan and alleviation of poverty.

Tareen further said that both provincial and Federal governments are contributing billion of rupees for the trout farming project in KPK and Gilgat.