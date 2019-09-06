UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trout Fish Farming Project Worth Rs2,355 Million Launched In Swat, KPK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

Trout fish farming project worth Rs2,355 million launched in Swat, KPK

The trout fish farming project worth Rs 2,355 million launched under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme in District Swat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The trout fish farming project worth Rs 2,355 million launched under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme in District Swat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The initiative was aiming at to exploit the vast trout fish farming potential existing in the rivers and canals of the province, particularly in northern areas of the country.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan inaugurated the trout fish farming programme.

The task force for the development of fisheries sector after consultation with provinces formulated a programme which comprises three projects including shrimp farming, cage farming and trout fish farming in KPK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the project, the minister said that Pakistan was blessed with vast reservoirs of fresh waters in the form of rivers, canals and lakes, therefore there was an ample opportunity for the development of aqua culture, fish farming, but unfortunately the area has so far been neglected.

It is unfortunate that per-capita annual fish consumption was only two kilogram in comparison with 20 kg in the world, he added.

Pakistan, he said was the only country where the 1100 km coastline has not been utilized for coastal or marine culture and farming.

The minister said that the government has given due importance to the development of fisheries sector and hence going to formulate first ever fisheries policy with the technical support from Food and Agriculture Organization.

Mehboob Sultan said that KPK and Gilgit Baltistan was blessed with natural water resources and those waters were haven for Trout farming, adding that this will not only address the poverty but also meet the food requirements.

He said that as per the Prime Minister's vision it would boost the tourism in the area and will earn precious foreign exchange by the export of trout fish.

He said that the initiatives under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program will bring economic revolution in the rural areas of the country by addressing the menace of poverty.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan asked the farmers for taking maximum benefit from the wealth of natural resources and join hands for the trout fish farming and contribute towards economic and social development of the country.

The minister also expressed the resolve that the project would be rigorously monitored and supported for the maximum output.

Jahangir Khan Tareen said on the occasion that PTI came to power with a vision of bringing revolutionary changes in all sectors of economy and agriculture was one of the vital sectors for development of Pakistan and alleviation of poverty.

Tareen further said that both provincial and Federal governments are contributing billion of rupees for the trout farming project in KPK and Gilgat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Water Swat Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

14 minutes ago

Safir incident never dissuaded UAE from continuing ..

31 minutes ago

Education Ministry imparting on-job training to 30 ..

14 minutes ago

Ukraine launches High Anti Corruption Court

1 minute ago

PR to sign MoU with Korea for ML-2 upgradation soo ..

16 minutes ago

Report identifies great potential for China Arab c ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.