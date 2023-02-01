UrduPoint.com

TRS Software Proves Helpful In Maintaining Law & Order: CCPO

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Tuesday said that softwares under Tenant Registration System (TRS) had proved very helpful to maintain law and order in the city, secure life and properties of citizens as well as grab the law breakers and harden criminals

Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve their performance regarding enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore police to grab the habitual criminals, proclaimed offenders as well as anti state elements.

Lahore Police in its report regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS), 'Smart Eye' software and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) issued details of the checking, enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system.

According to police spokesperson, data of more than 652,000 persons had been checked though Smart Eye and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during checking process through these softwares during January.

Similarly during the first month of the present year, the police enrolled more than 59,000 tenants under Tenant Registration System. Similarly, Lahore police also enrolled more than 1800 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under RRS in January.

The police through Smart Eye arrested as many as 139 law breakers and criminals. ''Smart Eye (Hotel Eye and travel Eye)'', another software of Lahore Police also proved very helpful to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders, Bilal Siddique Kamyana added.

The police through e-police posts, checked data of more than 111,000 passengers, whereas 10500 vehicles were checked.

The police arrested 1013 accused and 104 stolen vehicles were recovered during the e-police checking process.

Moreover, the Lahore police, through 'Smart Eye' application checked 2210 installations including hotels, guest houses, hostels and factories during first month of this year.

