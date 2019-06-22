Truck-ambulance collision claims one life in Karachi

One person was killed while three others were injured truck-ambulance collision Gulshan Iqbal at Karachi Saturday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) One person was killed while three others were injured truck-ambulance collision Gulshan Iqbal at Karachi Saturday.According to media reports , , a speeding truck and ambulance collided with each other near Nipa Bridge leaving a patient dead and three people including the driver injured.

.Security officers said that the incident took place when the patient was taking to a private hospital in Clifton for medical assistance.