UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truck-ambulance Collision Claims One Life In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:07 PM

Truck-ambulance collision claims one life in Karachi

One person was killed while three others were injured truck-ambulance collision Gulshan Iqbal at Karachi Saturday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) One person was killed while three others were injured truck-ambulance collision Gulshan Iqbal at Karachi Saturday.According to media reports , , a speeding truck and ambulance collided with each other near Nipa Bridge leaving a patient dead and three people including the driver injured.

.Security officers said that the incident took place when the patient was taking to a private hospital in Clifton for medical assistance.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Driver Gulshan Media

Recent Stories

PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid ha ..

16 minutes ago

How strength training may help people with diabete ..

49 seconds ago

Photographer of a news paper dies in road mishap i ..

51 seconds ago

PM agrees to constitution of a Special Committee o ..

54 seconds ago

Aeroflot to Completely Suspend Flights to Georgia ..

58 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramul ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.