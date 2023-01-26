Truck art to be used for raising public awareness on polio: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday said that the government has planned to adopt a unique way to create public awareness of the crippling disease of polio with the help of truck art to stop virus transmission.

In a statement, he said that the public service messages will be printed in local languages on trucks using routes of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan to educate the population.

He said that truck art is a unique and deep-rooted part of Pakistan's cultural heritage, which will be now used for a cause to eradicate polio through educating people in high-risk areas.

He said that various attractive and persuasive messages about polio and the importance of vaccination will be printed on trucks in all languages being used in four provinces for a clear understanding of the general public.

"We are working to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the complete eradication of polio from the country.

For this purpose all available resources will be utilized," Qadir Patel said.

He said that while there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased.

He said that repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free, besides the two endemic countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Patel said, "The only way to stop the virus is to vaccinate all children under the age of five. It is critically important that parents and caregivers, particularly in high-risk areas, ensure that their child is vaccinated."He said that the isolation of the virus is a cause of concern and it is excellent to note that it was detected promptly. This timely detection of the virus in the environment is crucial to protecting children from being paralyzed by the poliovirus, he added.