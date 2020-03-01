Truck-bike collision claims one life in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A 12-year-old boy was killed while another two sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their bike in Lahore on early Sunday morning.

Rescue officials said the truck hit the vehicle causing severe injuries to the motorcyclist named Arsalan, who succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, a private news channel reported.

His body was later handed over to the family after initial medico-legalformalities.