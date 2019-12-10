UrduPoint.com
Truck-bus Collision Claims One Life Near Kabirwala

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

Truck-bus collision claims one life near Kabirwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :A women passenger died on the spot while two other sustained serious injuries when a speeding high roof passenger bus collided with a truck coming from opposite side near Kabirwala early Tuesday morning.

Local and rescue workers rushed to the site and pulled out victim who died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

According to eyewitnesses and Edhi officials, the driver of the bus dozed off as his vehicle hit the truck.

The two injured people have been shifted to nearby hospital where one of them was stated to be in critical condition.

