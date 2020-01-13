UrduPoint.com
Truck-car Collision Claims 3 Lives In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Truck-car collision claims 3 lives in Nawabshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons including ex Ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh killed while other two sustained serious injuries when a speeding truck hit their car near Bandhi area of Nawabshah on Monday morning.

Police said as a result of collision the car was completely wrecked killing three riders on the spot.

Shortly after the accident, rescue teams and police officials arrived at the scene and started rescue operation.

They pulled the bodies and the injured survivor from the mangled wreckage of the car and shifted them to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

The driver of the tuck was responsible for the gruesome accident who managed to fled from the scene, police said.

Police launched a search operation for the driver.

