Truck-car collision claims 3 lives, injures 25

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and 11 others got injured after a car collided with a Mazda truck here near Garath Hayat on Dera-Tank road in the precincts of Sadar Police station on Tuesday.

According to an official of Rescue 1122, three people including a woman and a child, who were travelling in a car to attend a wedding ceremony in Tank, died on the spot while 25 people including the drivers of both vehicles sustained injuries. The dead included 59-year-old Maulana Shabbir Afzal Betanni, his seven-year-old son Younis Betanni and a 17-year-old female relative Shadeena Bibi, daughter of Saad Ullah Betanni, residents of Umar Adda, Tank.

Whereas, Shabbir Afzal's other son Umair Betanni (11) and daughter Saira Bano (13) were injured in the tragic incident.

The Mazda truck was carrying labourers who were travelling towards Dera City.

The Rescue 1122 team after receiving information rushed to the site and provided first aid to the injured. Later, the bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital through Rescue 1122 ambulances.

The injured labourers were identified as Juma Khan, Gul Zaman, Nadeem, Mehboob, Ghulam Muhayyuddin, Ramzan, Ismail, Hassan, Allah Bakhsh, Ishaq, Najam Gul, Mehrban, Noman, Naveed and others, residents of Kot Essa Khan.