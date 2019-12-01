Truck car collision claims a life at Jhari Kass Haripur

HARIPUR, Dec 01(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::A speeding truck crushed a car at GT road Jhari Kass killing one person on the spot.

Police said the accident took place due to over speeding when a truck and a car collided at Bab-e-Hazara Jhari Kass.

Naeem Akhtar the resident of Kot Najeebullah who was heading towards Haripur lost his life in the accident, locals rushed to the scene later Rescue 1122 officials also reached at the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

After completion of medicolegal formalities police has handed over the dead body to the family, the funeral prayer of Naeem Akhtar was later offered in his native town.

Kot Najeebullah registered a FIR and started raids to arrest the truck driver, who fled from the scene.