Truck-car collision claims four lives in Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :At least four persons including two kids and a women were killed in a collision between a car and a truck in Jamshoro link road in Sehwan Sharif on early Monday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that a family in a car was traveling when it met a head-on collision with the truck near link road Sahwan, which claims four lives on the spot, ptv news channel reported.

The deceased have been shifted to Hospital.

The deceased's bodies will be given to their families after medico-legal examination, Police officials added.