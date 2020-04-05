UrduPoint.com
Truck Carrying Ration Bags Looted

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :A truck transporting around 400 ration bags to the office to Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad was looted here on Saturday in Hussainabad area.

The AC Gada Hussain Soomro told that the truck was heading towards his office from where the ration was supposed to be distributed in the designated area.

However, the people who were believed to be residents of Hussainabad looted the truck, he added.

The Hussainabad police informed that the neither the police nor the rangers were informed about movement of a truck carrying ration which was to be distributed by the district administration.

The police said only the truck driver, cleaner and a contractor were present in the vehicle during the incident.

