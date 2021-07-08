UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Truck Carrying Sacrificial Animals Overturned, Two Persons Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Truck carrying sacrificial animals overturned, two persons injured

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons were injured when a truck overloaded with sacrificial animals overturned near Mian Channu on Thursday.

According to rescuers, The injured persons identified as Abdul Razaq and Naveed.

Later they were shifted to civil hospital after first aid treatment.

In another separate incident, a 26 years old man, Farhan Maqsood, resident of Gulzar Ibrahim, was found wounded near Tariq Abad, a suburban area of the city.

He was also shifted to civil hospital after first aid treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Man

Recent Stories

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 4 million

51 minutes ago

India announces 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 dea ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.