Truck carrying sacrificial animals overturned, two persons injured

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons were injured when a truck overloaded with sacrificial animals overturned near Mian Channu on Thursday.

According to rescuers, The injured persons identified as Abdul Razaq and Naveed.

Later they were shifted to civil hospital after first aid treatment.

In another separate incident, a 26 years old man, Farhan Maqsood, resident of Gulzar Ibrahim, was found wounded near Tariq Abad, a suburban area of the city.

He was also shifted to civil hospital after first aid treatment.