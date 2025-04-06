Open Menu

Truck Catches Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Truck catches fire

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A truck caught fire due to short circuit in Jhanwar Jhok area here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. However, no loss

of life was reported. The fire damaged the vehicle.

Investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

11 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

11 minutes ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

26 minutes ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

4 hours ago
 12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

5 hours ago
 US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

12 hours ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

14 hours ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan