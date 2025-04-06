Truck Catches Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 01:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A truck caught fire due to short circuit in Jhanwar Jhok area here on Sunday.
Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. However, no loss
of life was reported. The fire damaged the vehicle.
Investigation was underway.
