Truck-coach Collision In Khairpur Killed 3, Injured Several
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) At least three people were killed and several were injured after a horrific collision between a passenger coach and a truck near Shah Hussain Bypass in Khairpur on early Wednesday.
According to details, police sources said the accident occurred due to reckless driving and fog in the morning, which claimed three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Police said there is fear of more casualties in the terrible accident.
On the directives of Commissioner Sukkur division Fayaz Abbasi, an emergency was being declared in the hospital.
