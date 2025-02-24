Truck Collision Claims Life Of FC Personnel In Naseerabad
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) At least one person was killed and five others injured when a speeding truck collided with an FC vehicle on the Peer Chuki National Highway in Naseerabad district on Monday.
According to police sources, the incident occurred when a speeding truck collided with an FC vehicle that was on routine patrolling duty, as a result, one police personnel was killed and five others were injured, a private news channel reported.
Police rescue teams quickly reached the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.
The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility for further treatment.
