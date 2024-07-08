Open Menu

Truck-container Collision Claims Lives Of Two

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Two persons were killed in a road accident near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, a Mazda truck collided with a container parked roadside near Chiragabad, Jhang Road.

As a result, two persons including Arsalan (27) and Mushtaq (45) were killed on the spot.

The rescue team reached the site and rescued the bodies after cutting the body of the truck.

The bodies were handed over to police.

According to the rescuer, the truck driver who remains saved in the accident said that the brake of the vehicle stopped working.

