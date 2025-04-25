Open Menu

Truck Crashes Into Building, Two Killed

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Truck crashes into building, two killed

Two persons were killed when a speeding truck crashed into a building at National Highways near Mian Channu, on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Two persons were killed when a speeding truck crashed into a building at National Highways near Mian Channu, on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a truck was heading towards Lahore from Dunyapur.

All of a sudden, the truck crashed into a building while trying to save a motorcycle near Mian Channu.

Resultantly, the driver of the truck, Muhammad Hanif resident of Dunyapur District Lodhran, and helper Muhammad Amir sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.

