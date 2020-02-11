Truck crushes 2 to death motorcycle in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle at Thokar Niaz Baig, a union council in Lahore on early Tuesday morning.

Police said the bodies were handed over to legal heir after completion ofmedico-legal formalities, a private news channel reported.

Police lodged FIR and started raids to arrest the truck driver, who fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind.