Truck Crushes 2 To Death Motorcycle In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Truck crushes 2 to death motorcycle in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people killed when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle at Thokar Niaz Baig, a union council in Lahore on early Tuesday morning.

Police said the bodies were handed over to legal heir after completion ofmedico-legal formalities, a private news channel reported.

Police lodged FIR and started raids to arrest the truck driver, who fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

More Stories From Pakistan

