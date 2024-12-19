Open Menu

Truck Crushes Car, Killed 2 In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Truck crushes car, killed 2 in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A speeding truck smashed into a car near Manghopir Town in the wee hours of Thursday, killing two people on the spot and injured one.

According to rescue officials, the tragic incident unfolded when a speeding truck collided with a car, causing catastrophic damage, private news channels reported.

The impact of the crash was so severe that two people lost their lives on the spot, while another person sustained injuries, rescue sources added.

Rescue teams and law enforcement agencies promptly responded to the scene, providing medical assistance and initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed and further details are awaited as the authorities continue to probe the incident.

