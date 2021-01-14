Truck crushes motorcyclist to death

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Taru Jabba on GT Road on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Taru Jabba on GT Road on Thursday morning.

According to police, a man namely Khalid son of Abdul Khaliq lodged a report with police that his relative Sanni, son of Fazal Hussain was going to Wapda Colony over his bike when a recklessly driven truck crushed him to death near Bab-e-Qadeem, Taru Jabba.

Police have arrested the truck driver Amir Zaman, a resident of Yakkatook, Peshawar and after impounding the truck, registered a case against him at Taru Jabba police station.