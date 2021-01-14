Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death
Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Taru Jabba on GT Road on Thursday morning.
According to police, a man namely Khalid son of Abdul Khaliq lodged a report with police that his relative Sanni, son of Fazal Hussain was going to Wapda Colony over his bike when a recklessly driven truck crushed him to death near Bab-e-Qadeem, Taru Jabba.
Police have arrested the truck driver Amir Zaman, a resident of Yakkatook, Peshawar and after impounding the truck, registered a case against him at Taru Jabba police station.