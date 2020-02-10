UrduPoint.com
Truck Crushes One To Death In Arifwala Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Truck crushes one to death in Arifwala road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :A speeding truck crushed one motorcyclist to death and injured another at Arifwala Bahawalnagar road Kalma chuk on early Monday morning.

Rescue officials said the body and injured were moved to hospital, a private news channel reported.

The truck driver managed to flee away from the scene after the incident. Police started investigation after seizing the truck, they said.

