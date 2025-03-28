Truck Driver Dies
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A man died in road accident on Chichawatni Road here on Friday.
The Rescue 1122 said a bus traveling from Burewala to Sheikh Fazil crashed into a truck loaded with timber that was parked on the roadside. As a result, the truck driver died on spot. He was identified as Muhammad Faraz (45). Rescue teams shifted the body to THQ Hospital Burewala. Meanwhile, police reached the site and initiated investigations.
