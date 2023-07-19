Truck driver dies, another injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A driver was killed and his assistant injured when a truck overturned due to brake failure here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the accident occurred at Sheikh Mala at Darazinda Sub-division when a truck going from Bhakhar to Khanozai overturned after the driver lost control over the steering due to brake failure.

He said that the medical team of the Rescue 1122 station-55 promptly reached the site after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to the hospital.