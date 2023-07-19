Open Menu

Truck Driver Dies, Another Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Truck driver dies, another injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A driver was killed and his assistant injured when a truck overturned due to brake failure here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the accident occurred at Sheikh Mala at Darazinda Sub-division when a truck going from Bhakhar to Khanozai overturned after the driver lost control over the steering due to brake failure.

He said that the medical team of the Rescue 1122 station-55 promptly reached the site after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

2 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

2 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

2 hours ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

2 hours ago
Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

3 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan