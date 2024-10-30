Open Menu

Truck Driver Electrocuted In Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Truck driver electrocuted in vehicle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A truck driver was electrocuted to death,while his helper suffered burns near Sugar Morr, Sheikhupura Road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a Mazda truck loaded with yarn was being unloaded when an iron pillar of the truck touched live electricity wires.

The driver identified as Zakaullah s/o Allah Ditta resident of Bara Manawala suffered severe electric shocks and died instantly,whereas Ali Raza s/o Akram of Bucheki received burn injuries. He was rushed to the burn unit of Allied Hospital.

Rescue team handed over the body to the police concerned.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Driver Road Died Sheikhupura Mazda

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

14 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

14 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

14 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

14 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

13 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

13 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

13 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

14 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan