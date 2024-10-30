Truck driver electrocuted in vehicle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A truck driver was electrocuted to death,while his helper suffered burns near Sugar Morr, Sheikhupura Road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a Mazda truck loaded with yarn was being unloaded when an iron pillar of the truck touched live electricity wires.

The driver identified as Zakaullah s/o Allah Ditta resident of Bara Manawala suffered severe electric shocks and died instantly,whereas Ali Raza s/o Akram of Bucheki received burn injuries. He was rushed to the burn unit of Allied Hospital.

Rescue team handed over the body to the police concerned.