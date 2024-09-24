Truck driver, helper killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Two people, including a truck driver and a helper, were killed after being hit by

a dumper here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a truck carrying vegetables was going to Sindh

when a dumper loaded with construction material collided with it.

As a result, Azam Mogheri and Saifal died on the spot.

On information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the

tehsil headquarters hospital, Dunyapur.