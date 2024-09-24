Truck Driver, Helper Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Two people, including a truck driver and a helper, were killed after being hit by
a dumper here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, a truck carrying vegetables was going to Sindh
when a dumper loaded with construction material collided with it.
As a result, Azam Mogheri and Saifal died on the spot.
On information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the
tehsil headquarters hospital, Dunyapur.
