Truck Driver Hurt In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Truck driver hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :A truck driver sustained injuries due to collision between trailer and mini truck near Makhdoom pur Interchange M-4 motorway.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a trailer hit a mini truck near Makhdoom pur Interchange in which the driver of the truck stranded into the vehicle body.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and recovered the driver safely by cutting the body of truck and shifted him to Civil hospital in injured condition after providing first aid.

More Stories From Pakistan

