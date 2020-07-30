Truck Driver Injured In Dasht Road Mishap
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was injured in a road mishap near Dasht area of Mastung district on Thursday.
According to Levies sources, the victim was driving a truck was on its way as it overturned on National Highway near Dasht due to over speeding.
As a result, he received injuries and was rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.
The injured identity could not be ascertained so far.
Levies force has registered a case.