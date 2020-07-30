Truck driver injured in Dasht road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was injured in a road mishap near Dasht area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was driving a truck was on its way as it overturned on National Highway near Dasht due to over speeding.

As a result, he received injuries and was rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

The injured identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.