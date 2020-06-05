UrduPoint.com
Truck Driver Injures In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Truck driver injures in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A truck driver got serious injuries after striking with a bull-cart laden with woods at Muzaffargarh-Multan road near Chenab Bridge, rescuers said Friday.

Driver Abdul Ghaffar son of Abdur Raheem, aged 35 was shifted to Nishtar hospital by ambulance. Accident occurred on account of negligence coupled with over speeding, initial report said.

