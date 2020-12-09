Truck driver killed by robbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A truck driver was shot dead by robbers in a dacoity in Millat Town police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 50-year-old Muhammad Aslam of Loralai was on his way to Faisalabad when the accused intercepted him on Millat Road near Dhanola.

The accused attempted to loot the truck driver but he resisted to which the robbers gunneddown Aslam.

The police sent the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.