Truck driver killed, conductor injured in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :A truck driver was killed while his conductor sustained injuries in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Asif, son of Iqbal, was carrying fertilizer bags from Mian Channu on his truck when some bandits opened fire on his vehicle near Motorway Bridge at Pensara-Bhowana Road.

As a result, the truck went out of control and turned turtle. As a result, driver Asif (30) died on-the-spot while his helper Riaz (35), son of Nawaz, was shifted to hospital by Rescue-1122 with injuries.

The area police took the body into custody The police were making efforts to investigate the arrest of the accused.