Truck driver killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A driver of a mini-truck was killed in a road mishap here at Qadarpur Raan on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a mini-truck was on the way to Lahore from Multan when it rammed into a standing truck on the road near Qadarpur Raan due to overspeeding.

As a result, the driver of the truck identified as 38-year-old Muhammad Qamar-Ul-Islam son of Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Nishtar Colony Lahore, died at the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for medico-legal formalities, however, police concerned have started investigation.