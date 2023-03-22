UrduPoint.com

Truck Driver Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Truck driver killed in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A driver of a mini-truck was killed in a road mishap here at Qadarpur Raan on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a mini-truck was on the way to Lahore from Multan when it rammed into a standing truck on the road near Qadarpur Raan due to overspeeding.

As a result, the driver of the truck identified as 38-year-old Muhammad Qamar-Ul-Islam son of Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Nishtar Colony Lahore, died at the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for medico-legal formalities, however, police concerned have started investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Police Driver Road Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

25 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

25 minutes ago
 UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affecte ..

UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affected people in Türkiye

25 minutes ago
 NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of compet ..

NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of competitions

25 minutes ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend distribution

25 minutes ago
 UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower ..

UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower status by 2030

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.