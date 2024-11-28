Open Menu

Truck Driver Killed On Road

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Truck driver killed on road

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A truck driver was killed after being hit by a trailer near Chak 327/WB

Khanewal Road, tehsil Dunyapur, on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the driver was busy in repairing his truck by parking

it alongside the road when a trailer hit and killed him instantly.

On information, the rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the

tehsil headquarters hospital, Dunyapur.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Anwar of Khoshab.

