Truck Driver Killed On Road
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A truck driver was killed after being hit by a trailer near Chak 327/WB
Khanewal Road, tehsil Dunyapur, on Thursday.
According to the Rescue 1122, the driver was busy in repairing his truck by parking
it alongside the road when a trailer hit and killed him instantly.
On information, the rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the
tehsil headquarters hospital, Dunyapur.
The deceased was identified as Muhammad Anwar of Khoshab.
