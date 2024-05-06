Open Menu

Truck Driver Looted After Failed Encounter

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Truck driver looted after failed encounter

Just half an hour after a failed police encounter in the territory of Sheikh Fazil Police Station, a truck driver fell victim to a looting incident

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Just half an hour after a failed police encounter in the territory of Sheikh Fazil Police Station, a truck driver fell victim to a looting incident.

The muggers, who managed to escape during the encounter, targeted a truck driver named Nasir from Rawalpindi as he was travelling near 100 Pul on the main highway.

A total of Rs62,000 was snatched from him at gunpoint.

Despite the police registering a case for the robbery, the culprits remain at large.

However, law enforcement officials have assured that multiple teams have been formed and are actively pursuing the fleeing muggers. It is expected that the culprits will be apprehended shortly.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Robbery Rawalpindi Nasir From

Recent Stories

Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" ..

Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" rekindles passion for national ..

37 seconds ago
 President Zardari arrives in Quetta

President Zardari arrives in Quetta

39 seconds ago
 Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

40 seconds ago
 Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all politi ..

Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all political parties to steer country o ..

42 seconds ago
 A.D Pirzada stresses education and training for vi ..

A.D Pirzada stresses education and training for visually impaired children

1 second ago
 Operations coordinator, ICRC Asia Pacific Region c ..

Operations coordinator, ICRC Asia Pacific Region calls on Chairman PRCS

3 seconds ago
SIU arrests murder-robbery suspect

SIU arrests murder-robbery suspect

4 seconds ago
 Police apprehended gang involved in mobile phone s ..

Police apprehended gang involved in mobile phone snatching, 09 recovered

5 seconds ago
 Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to ..

Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm: CDA Chief

13 minutes ago
 RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colo ..

RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony

13 minutes ago
 More than 111 million collected in govt dues in Ap ..

More than 111 million collected in govt dues in April

13 minutes ago
 US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP ..

US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP Governor

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan