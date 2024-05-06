Truck driver looted after failed encounter

Just half an hour after a failed police encounter in the territory of Sheikh Fazil Police Station, a truck driver fell victim to a looting incident

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Just half an hour after a failed police encounter in the territory of Sheikh Fazil Police Station, a truck driver fell victim to a looting incident.

The muggers, who managed to escape during the encounter, targeted a truck driver named Nasir from Rawalpindi as he was travelling near 100 Pul on the main highway.

A total of Rs62,000 was snatched from him at gunpoint.

Despite the police registering a case for the robbery, the culprits remain at large.

However, law enforcement officials have assured that multiple teams have been formed and are actively pursuing the fleeing muggers. It is expected that the culprits will be apprehended shortly.