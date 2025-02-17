Truck driver of relief goods' convoy injured in firing

LOWER KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A truck driver transporting relief goods to Kurram was injured in a firing incident near the Ochhat area, police reported.

According to police, a convoy of 64 vehicles carrying supplies departed from Thall for Kurram.

However, after the attack in Lower Kurram, some vehicle owners turned back toward Hangu, while others remain stranded at Ochhat.

The injured driver, Akram Khan was shifted to a hospital. He claimed that the truck loaded with medicine was also looted.

It is worth noting that previous firing incidents in Kurram had led to multiple casualties, including police personnel and civilians, causing disruptions in the supply of relief goods to Parachinar.

