FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Robbers shot dead a truck driver during a robbery in Gojra police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that Mazhar Abbas of Shadab Colony was running a truck loaded with grams bags when the accused intercepted him near Chak No 299-JB and they opened firing on him during resistance.

As a result, he died on the spot while the accused fled.