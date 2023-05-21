UrduPoint.com

Truck Driver Shot Dead Over Resistance During Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 09:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :A truck driver was shot over resistance during a robbery in the area of Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted a truck and signaled its driver to stop near Jhumra Bypass but the truck driver accelerated the vehicle which enraged the outlaws.

They opened fire and seriously injuries truck driver Umar (28) resident of Mianwali and escaped from the scene.

The injured was shifted to Allied Hospital where doctors tried their best to save his life but in vain and he expired amid intensive care treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, the spokesman added.

