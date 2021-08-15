Truck Explosion in Southern Pakistan Kills 13 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) At least 13 people have been killed and several others were injured in a mini truck explosion in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, national media reported on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation suggests it was a hand grenade attack, according to the Geo tv broadcaster.

"The grenade exploded before it could be lobbed inside the vehicle," Counter-Terrorism Department Incharge Raja Umar Khattab told reporters, adding that the assailants were "riding on motorcycles.

"

Among those dead was a 13-year-old boy, who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Seven others are undergoing treatment.

"Doctors are doing their best to save the lives of the injured & whatever treatment or surgery that needs to take place will be done," Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui tweeted.

The police said that the incident could have been a result of a family dispute or an act of terrorism. The investigation is underway.