Truck Helper Killed On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Truck helper killed on road

A speeding car killed a truck helper on Canal Road in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A speeding car killed a truck helper on Canal Road in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that the car hit a mini truck near Kashmir Bridge on Canal Road as the truck was parked on the road for changing its punctured tyre.

As a result, truck helper Muhammad Afzal (38) resident of Sangla Hill received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted truck driver Afzal (55) to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, spokesman added.

