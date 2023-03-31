Truck hit a boy to death in Karachi

A young boy was killed in a traffic accident in North Nazimabad, Karachi as reported on a private news channel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A young boy was killed in a traffic accident in North Nazimabad, Karachi as reported on a private news channel.

According to the details, a 10-year-old boy died after being hit by a water tanker in Block-R of North Nazimabad.

The rescue team shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for postmortem, where the deceased child was identified as Ayan, son of Maqbool.

After the accident, the driver of the water tanker escaped from the scene.

Police have seized the tanker and shifted it to the police station. Search for the tanker driver is on.