ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :An 18-year-old youth died after being hit by a truck in Sialkot on Friday.

According to a rescue spokesman, 18-year-old Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was riding his motorcycle at Daska Mor in City Pasrur when he was hit by a truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit and killed him on the spot.

Rescue 1122 has shifted the body to Civil Hospital Pasrur.