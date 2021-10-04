UrduPoint.com

Truck Loaded With Crackers Impounded

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:04 PM

Truck loaded with crackers impounded

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to seize a truck loaded with explosive material (Crackers) and arrested an alleged outlaw, here on Monday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to seize a truck loaded with explosive material (Crackers) and arrested an alleged outlaw, here on Monday .

According to Thingi Police Station, a team of PHP hailing from 86/WB Check Post, intercepted a truck near adda Thingi, 20 Kilometre away from Vehari city.

The PHP staffers searched the truck and recovered six sacks of Crackers. The sources added that the police seized 12000 packets of Crackers. The driver namely Khawar Hussain son of Arif, resident of Sharaqpur, did not presented any legal documents or permission about the crackers. Police impounded the truck and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Driver Vehari Philippine Peso Post From

Recent Stories

MDCAT post-exam analysis to ensure transparency: D ..

MDCAT post-exam analysis to ensure transparency: Dr Faisal

31 seconds ago
 District admin holds Khuli Katcheri to address Chr ..

District admin holds Khuli Katcheri to address Christian community's issues

34 seconds ago
 National Assembly body takes exception to fabricat ..

National Assembly body takes exception to fabricated report on Pakistan's minori ..

5 minutes ago
 DIG chairs meeting to review Rabi-ul-Awal arrangem ..

DIG chairs meeting to review Rabi-ul-Awal arrangements

5 minutes ago
 818.69 acre of forest areas damaged in fire incide ..

818.69 acre of forest areas damaged in fire incidents in one year

5 minutes ago
 US Concerned Over China's Non-Market Practices, Re ..

US Concerned Over China's Non-Market Practices, Ready to Act Reciprocally - Trad ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.