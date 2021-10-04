Truck loaded with crackers impounded

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to seize a truck loaded with explosive material (Crackers) and arrested an alleged outlaw, here on Monday

According to Thingi Police Station, a team of PHP hailing from 86/WB Check Post, intercepted a truck near adda Thingi, 20 Kilometre away from Vehari city.

The PHP staffers searched the truck and recovered six sacks of Crackers. The sources added that the police seized 12000 packets of Crackers. The driver namely Khawar Hussain son of Arif, resident of Sharaqpur, did not presented any legal documents or permission about the crackers. Police impounded the truck and started investigation.