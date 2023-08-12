Truck loaded with wine looted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Unknown dacoits looted 177 cartons of expensive wine from a truck in the jurisdiction of the city police station Kot Addu, Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, a truck loaded with 650 cartons of wine was heading to Mirpur Khas from Rawalpindi.

All of a sudden, unknown dacoits in a white colour car intercepted the truck and made hostage the driver and its helper at gunpoint.

They snatched 177 cartons and managed to escape. SHO City Police Azhar Haider registered the case and started a search for the dacoits.