Truck, motorbike collision takes life of young boy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :A young boy was killed when a truck hit a bike on Indus highway near Lal Baag area of Sehwan town, district Jamshoro on Sunday.

According to the report, 16-year old boy Faraz s/o Shahmir Solangi was killed on the spot after his bike was hit by a speedy truck.

Truck driver fled after the accident while police has seized the truck and shifted dead body to Sehwan taluka hospital for medico legal formalities.