Truck, Motorbike Collision Takes Lives Of 4 Family Members At Kotri Town

Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Truck, motorbike collision takes lives of 4 family members at Kotri Town

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :At least four persons were killed when a truck crushed a motorbike at Kotri Town of district Jamshoro late Monday night.

According to the reports, a speedy truck crushed a motorcycle near Gatta which caused 24-year-old Imran Ahmed, his 45-year-old mother Razia Khatoon and 23-year-old sister Saima deaths on the spot while four-year-old Rehana succumbed to injuries at Kotri hospital.

The victim family members were going to Jamshoro from Khursheed Colony, Kotri when they unfortunately met the accident.

The dead bodies were shifted to Kotri hospital for medico legal formalities and then handed over to the heirs.

Pakistan

