Truck-Motorcycle collision claims two lives in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a tragic road accident, two young men lost their lives as a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle here at Sar-Dagar area on Daraban road within the jurisdiction of Daraban Police Station on Thursday.

According to details, 27-year-old Barkat, son of Akhtar, and 24-year-old Nadeem, son of Sher Zaman—both residents of Madi Khel, Zhob—were traveling on a motorcycle when they were struck by a speedy truck. As a result, both victims died on the spot.

Their bodies were later shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital. The families of the deceased have not filed a report with the local police.

