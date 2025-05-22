Truck-Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a tragic road accident, two young men lost their lives as a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle here at Sar-Dagar area on Daraban road within the jurisdiction of Daraban Police Station on Thursday.
According to details, 27-year-old Barkat, son of Akhtar, and 24-year-old Nadeem, son of Sher Zaman—both residents of Madi Khel, Zhob—were traveling on a motorcycle when they were struck by a speedy truck. As a result, both victims died on the spot.
Their bodies were later shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital. The families of the deceased have not filed a report with the local police.
