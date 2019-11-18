Truck-motorcycle collision leaves two dead in Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people including a woman killed when a speeding truck collided with a motorbike on Indus Highway near Rajanpur district on Monday.

The incident took place when a motorcycle coming from opposite side was collided with a speeding truck.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital, a private news channel reported.

The truck driver managed to fled away.