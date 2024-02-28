Truck, motorcycle collision results in one fatality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A tragic collision between a motorcycle and a truck killed one child and injured two other persons at Pishtakhara Chowk on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, upon receiving the information rescue team dispatched a medical team and ambulance to the accident site.

The accident resulted in the death of a 9-year-old child whereas two others 38 years old Sajjad and 22 years old Jahangir received injuries.

The rescue team provided medical aid to the injured and shifted them to Hayatabad Medical Complex.