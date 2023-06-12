UrduPoint.com

Truck Overturned; Two Persons Buried Under Crushed Stone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Two people died in a road accident on Monday when a truck with crushed stones overturned here on Bannu Road.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a truck loaded with crushed stone was overturned near Giloti village on Dera-Bannu road and two persons who were lying on the material were buried under it.

After receiving information, the Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and recovered both bodies from under the crushed stone, who were later shifted to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as 16-year-old Obaid son of Najib Ullah Dawar and Ghulab Khan Dawar son of Habib Khan residents of North Waziristan.

