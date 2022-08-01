UrduPoint.com

Truck Overturns: 15 Labourers Injure

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :At least 15 labourers injured after mangoes-laden truck turned turtle at Thatha Qureshi, suburban town of the district.

Locals pulled out victims with self-help at the area situated in Khan Garh, rescuer said as quoted by a landlord Ghazanfar Bhatti.

Among 14, seven labourers received severe injuries who later got admitted to RHC Khan Garh while the rest of eight were discharged after treatment.

Accident occurred due to large pothole on the road caused by heavy rains after which the truck was straightened by crane.

