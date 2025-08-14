- Home
Truck Overturns In Abbottabad After Brake Failure, Main Gas Pipeline Damaged, Supply Suspended In Several Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:52 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Gas supply to several areas of Abbottabad was suspended Wednesday after a ten-wheeler truck overturned between two bridges at Neelay Pair on the N-35 Karakoram Highway, rupturing the main Sui gas pipeline.
According to initial reports, the truck’s brakes failed, causing it to lose control and overturn.
The accident led to significant damage to the main gas pipeline, forcing the suspension of supply to multiple localities.
A spokesperson for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) said that repair work was underway and gas supply would be restored to all affected areas withing few hours. The accident also caused intermittent traffic disruption on the Karakoram Highway, though no casualties were reported.
